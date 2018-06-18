Foo Fighters Bring Out Guns N' Roses For Amazing Performance Of "It's So Easy"

You never know what you're going to see at a Foo Fighters show.

One night it could be a kid dressed like a member of KISS performing "Monkey Wrench." Another night, you could potentially se Dave Grohl trip and break his leg. Or, you could see the band bring out Guns N' Roses and perform with 'em. You know, typical stuff like that.

At the Firenze Festival in Italy, Foo Fighters did just that, and brought out the legendary Guns N' Roses for a dual performance. The groups performed Guns N' Roses 1987 classic "It's So Easy," and we're upset we weren't there to witness this live.

Video of Foo Fighters &amp; Guns N&#039; Roses at Firenze Rocks 6.14.17

Via Billboard