Queen's Roger Taylor Joins Foo Fighters Members For Performance Of "Under Pressure"

Queen and Foo Fighters is probably the only combination that can match the power of Queen and David Bowie.

Queen drummer Roger Taylor joined Foo Fighters member Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, and Nate Mendel onstage Sunday for a performance of the massive hit "Under Pressure." Hawkins' band Chevy Metal also performed the song, with Taylor taking his familiar spot behind the kit, Hawkins handling Freddie Mercury's vocals, and Chevy Metal's Wiley Hodgden covering Bowie's part.

Video of “Under Pressure” (Live) - Chevy Metal/Foo Fighters with Roger Taylor 8/26/18

The performance was part of a promotion of the upcoming Cal Jam music festival in October.

Via The Rolling Stone