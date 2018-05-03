Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, Concert, Singing, Microphone

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Foo Fighters And Billy Idol Take The Stage For Amazing Cover Of "Gimme Some Truth" (Video)

May 3, 2018
JT
JT
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

Foo Fighters cannot be stopped.  They absolutely tore the house down in Dallas not even two weeks ago, and they are back in the headlines with another incredible performance in Jacksonville, Florida.  

When in Austin, they went viral for bringing out a random fan to play guitar on "Monkey Wrench."  In Jacksonville, they brought out another fan, this time with a little more starpower behind him.  Another of our favorites Billy Idol took the stage with Foo Fighters, for an amazing rendition of "Gimme Some Truth," originally written and performed by John Lennon.

And if THAT wasn't enough, they also brought out John Travolta after starting to play he groove from the Grease song,  "You're The One That I Want!"

Travolta was in town for the filming of his new movie Moose, directed by Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst.  Yes, you read that right.  Billy Idol was in town because he can do whatever he wants!

Via Live For Live Music

Tags: 
Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl
Billy Idol
John Travolta
Grease
Cover
Music
Live
concert
Gimme Some Truth
Generation X
John Lennon