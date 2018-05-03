Foo Fighters And Billy Idol Take The Stage For Amazing Cover Of "Gimme Some Truth" (Video)

Foo Fighters cannot be stopped. They absolutely tore the house down in Dallas not even two weeks ago, and they are back in the headlines with another incredible performance in Jacksonville, Florida.

When in Austin, they went viral for bringing out a random fan to play guitar on "Monkey Wrench." In Jacksonville, they brought out another fan, this time with a little more starpower behind him. Another of our favorites Billy Idol took the stage with Foo Fighters, for an amazing rendition of "Gimme Some Truth," originally written and performed by John Lennon.

Video of Foo fighters with Billy Idol &quot;Gimme Some Truth&quot; (HD) - Live at Welcome to Rockville 2018 [Day 3>

And if THAT wasn't enough, they also brought out John Travolta after starting to play he groove from the Grease song, "You're The One That I Want!"

That moment when John travolta comes out on stage for the foo fighters and they start playing grease #welcometorockville #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/dw8R7f8rQW — Tyler Dennett (@SkateTaco) April 30, 2018

Travolta was in town for the filming of his new movie Moose, directed by Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst. Yes, you read that right. Billy Idol was in town because he can do whatever he wants!

Via Live For Live Music