Following Inclusion Of Girls, Boy Scouts To Remove "Boy" From Official Name

Say goodbye to "Boy Scouts" and hello to "Scouts BSA."

For 108 years, the flagship program of the Boy Scouts of America was known as the "Boy Scouts." However, with the recent inclusion of girls into the Boy Scouts program, the Boy Scouts of America felt it was time for a change. Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said, "We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward. We’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women."

Believe it or not, this has caused a strained relationship between the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts. Enrollment in the Girl Scouts is down, and the relationship is described as "chilly" at best by Fiona Cummings of Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois. Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo said, "Girl Scouts is the premier leadership development organization for girls. We are, and will remain, the first choice for girls and parents who want to provide their girls opportunities to build new skills…and grow into happy, successful, civically engaged adults."

Surbaugh has great respect for the Girl Scouts, and only hopes the enrollment numbers of each program increase. He said, "If the best fit for your girl is the Girl Scouts, that’s fantastic. If it’s not them, it might be us."

He hopes that moving forward, boys and girls in the program will refer to themselves as "scouts," though the program itself will still largely be divided among gender lines regarding merit badge activities. The Cub Scouts, for children aged 7 to 10 years old began has already started admitting girls into its program, and will retain its name. Scouts BSA, for those aged 11 to 17, will begin accepting girls into the program next year.

