Florida Woman’s Burger King Bathroom Debacle Ends In Arrest

The state of Florida has made news headlines once again. This time it’s due to a woman being arrested in a Burger King. Restaurant employees called the cops after the woman snarled at them, only for police to find seven syringes hidden inside the woman’s private parts.

Burger King workers call cops on snarling woman with seven syringes inside of her https://t.co/2Gx6SWzBD6 #FoxNews — Micheal Soriano (@Soriano310ms) May 12, 2019

Police officers were called to the scene at a Burger King in Largo, Florida. A woman had been acting strange in the restaurant bathroom, but when employees asked her to leave, the woman responded by snarling at them. Even when police arrived the woman, Jeymie Wescott, refused to leave the bathroom.

The officers claim the subject seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. Once police took the woman into custody they found seven syringes hidden inside of her. Many on social media were shocked by the news story, but of course it led to plenty of Florida jokes.

A snarling Florida woman was arrested in a Burger King and had 7 syringes hidden inside of her. Are they like leprechauns? You catch one and you get it's treasure? — Warren Kluck (@warrenkluck) May 12, 2019

First of all, Florida. Second of all, she’s probably pissed she missed out on mother’s day today.



Burger King workers call cops on snarling woman with seven syringes inside of her - Fox News https://t.co/8ORM80LjYZ — N--bmaster69 (@ActressNik) May 12, 2019

Hey @Starbucks, you’re on deck, and you ready for this?https://t.co/GuH1lyqPQR — Keith Granno ❌ (@KG1970PTOWN) May 12, 2019

Jeymie Wescott was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. While this story may seem strange to some, based on other news stories, it may just be another day in Florida.

Via Fox News