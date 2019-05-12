Florida Woman’s Burger King Bathroom Debacle Ends In Arrest

"I F***** Up" She Said

The state of Florida has made news headlines once again. This time it’s due to a woman being arrested in a Burger King. Restaurant employees called the cops after the woman snarled at them, only for police to find seven syringes hidden inside the woman’s private parts.

Police officers were called to the scene at a Burger King in Largo, Florida. A woman had been acting strange in the restaurant bathroom, but when employees asked her to leave, the woman responded by snarling at them. Even when police arrived the woman, Jeymie Wescott, refused to leave the bathroom.

The officers claim the subject seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. Once police took the woman into custody they found seven syringes hidden inside of her. Many on social media were shocked by the news story, but of course it led to plenty of Florida jokes.

Jeymie Wescott was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. While this story may seem strange to some, based on other news stories, it may just be another day in Florida.

