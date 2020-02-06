Florida Men Arrested After Police Find Narcotics In Bag Labeled “Bag Full Of Drugs”

Most crimes are done discreetly, but when someone carries narcotics in a bag labeled “bag full of drugs,” they should probably expect to get caught. Police in Florida arrested two men over the weekend after discovering drugs in the unfortunately labeled bag. The discovery was made by police after the car was pulled over for speeding.

A traffic stop for unlawful speed on I-10 yesterday bagged two drug traffickers and their not so inconspicuous drug paraphernalia. Troopers seized meth, GHB, cocaine MDMA and fentanyl. Thanks to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the assist. @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/Fu3ASymrtL — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) February 3, 2020

The men were pulled over by Florida Highway Patrol on I-10, before police searched the vehicle. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted with the vehicle search, methamphetamine, GHB, cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl were found in the bag. The sheriff’s office posted photos of the bust that quickly went viral.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read,” said the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office post. Many online were amazed at the poor attempt at hiding the narcotics. After seeing the viral photo, one can only assume these men wanted to get caught.

Via WDTN