Florida Man Arrested For Impersonating Nickelback Drummer

45-year-old Lee Howard Koenig of Port St. Lucie, Florida was arrested on two felony fraud-related charges.

Koenig, allegedly, illegally ordered and purchased over $25,000 in music equipment from Austria, and did so by assuming the identity of Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair.

Band security was first notified of the exorbitant purchases, and investigators confirmed with Adair that he never made place the order. Detectives said Koenig identified himself as Adair in various emails sent to the Austrian company, and was easily found after researches traced his IP address to his Port St. Lucie home.

This isn’t Koenig’s first brush with the law, either. In 2009, he was ordered to spend three years in prison and repay $78,000 he fraudulently collected in 2007.

Via TCPalm