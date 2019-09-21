Flooded And Trapped Texas Family Greeted By Alligator At Front Door

And that's not the only alligator Hurricane Imelda brought in.

September 21, 2019
JT
JT
Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Local News
Random & Odd News
Shows

Water wasn't the only thing Tropical Storm Imelda stirred up in its Texas floods.  It also brought alligators to a Southeast Texas family's front door, and a Houston-area school campus.

While they were trapped inside their Fannet, Texas house, Denise and Paul Broussard discovered an unwanted visitor when they opened their front door: and alligator that had floated in from (from what they think was) just across the street at Gator Country, an alligator sanctuary.  After Hurricane Harvey hit, the two were wise enough to rebuild their home on stilts: this may have prevented them from accidentally letting the predator inside.  Last heard, they seemed to be doing OK: waiting the storm out, and hoping the gator would go away!

A similar situation happened just a few miles away in Harris County, Texas where another alligator visited (and was caught) at a local school.  This one measured exactly 9-feet long: and was released back into the wild (after the flooding had cleared) by animal control.  Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton said, "Never a dull moment in Texas Law Enforcement!"

Source: NBC5DFW and The Houston Chronicle

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
NBC5DFW
The Houston Chronicle
Alligator
Tropical Storm Imelda

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes