Passengers Asked To Pee In Bottles And Trash Bags On Flight From Hell

An American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Hawaii last Friday was sent in absolute pandemonium after the careless actions of one idiotic passenger.

A woman stood up from her seat and made her way to the front of the plane in order to use the restroom. When she arrived outside the door to the lavatory, a flight attendant told her if she wanted to pee, she would have to do so in a trash bag. Apparently, some moron tried to flush a diaper down the toilet, and clogged the thing. It was completely full. And they were just partly through the six-hour flight.

While women were forced to pee in bags, men were asked to do the same in empty bottles. The passenger told KPNX, "You could see the passengers looking at each other in disbelief. There was one lady who, unfortunately, she had a toddler that needed to use the restroom, and same thing. She was told she had to use a bag. She opened the door to the toilet, and the grimace on her face… you could tell she was going to get sick to her stomach because of the sight and the smell."

Video of Woman asked to urinate in bag during flight to Hawaii

American Airlines later apologized to the customers for enduring the flight, and confirmed the bathrooms were "working properly prior to departure." The flight "continued to its intended destination" despite the clogged toilets presumably, because they were over the ocean when the problem was first noticed. The airline wrote in a statement, "We are very sorry for the trouble this caused the 187 passengers on flight 663. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of the passengers on this flight to extend our apologies."

Via Vice