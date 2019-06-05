Video Of A Flight Attendant Introducing An Infant To Fellow Passengers Goes Viral

June 5, 2019
JT
JT
baby on a plane

Photo By Getty Images

Categories: 
Humor
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines
Travel
Trending

Babies on an airplane can either be perfect little angels or crying monsters. One flight attendant wanted to help a mom and her crying infant stay calm and happy while on board. 

Mom Savannah Blum was on a Southwest Airlines flight from Austin to Nevada. Before the plane took off her daughter Brittan began to get a little restless and started crying. 

To help make things easier for Savannah and everyone on the plane, the flight attendant offered to take Brittan along during her pre-flight tasks, which included closing all of the luggage compartments and greeting all the passengers. Getting to meet all everyone on board definitely helped because Brittan stopped crying.

One passenger took a video of the flight attendant and posted it online, it has since gone viral. Check it out below, it'll be the cutest thing you see all day. 

Via: ABC 13

Tags: 
Baby On Board
Flight Attendant
crying
Infant
Video
cute
baby
Passengers
Introduce

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes