Flea Reveals New Details About Upcoming Memoir: "I Didn't Want To Write A Rock Star Book"

Flea first anounced his intention to release a memoir back in 2014.

Five years later, we finally have a release date.

Acid for the Children, which will sea Flea "share stories from his intense and dynamic life is set to hit the shelves November 4, and promises to "[take> readers on a deeply personal and revealing tour of [Flea’s> formative years, spanning from Australia to the New York City suburbs to, finally, Los Angeles. Through hilarious anecdotes, poetical meditations, and occasional flights of fantasy, Flea deftly chronicles the experiences that forged him as an artist, a musician, and a young man."

Flea spoke about writing a memoir with Publisher's Weekly saying, "I didn’t want to write a rock star book. It was about setting a challenge for myself to write something that wasn’t about the Chili Peppers and that would have to stand on its own as a piece of literature."

He continued saying, "It seemed more interesting to me, and something I could be objective about. Because my childhood is over, but the band is still going. I’ve been asked to write a memoir many times but have never wanted to do it, because I didn’t like the idea of writing a celebrity book, and I didn’t like the idea of having a ghost writer, and I didn’t want to write a book unless I was really going to sit down and write one, and give myself to it."

Via NME