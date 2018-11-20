Flamin' Hot Cheetos Turkey Is A Thing This Thanksgiving
We have the recipe.
November 20, 2018
Technically, it's called "HOT TURKEY IN AN OVEN BAG."
But we're calling it Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey, baby.
It's actually pretty easy to make: the toughest part is putting the snack in a food processor (or crushed with a rolling pin in a zip-top bag).
Check out the full receipe (with pictures!) here.
Hot Cheetos turkey will spice up Thanksgiving dinner https://t.co/Im3WPHS8ji pic.twitter.com/MEPHGlB9nB— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 19, 2018
Mane... pic.twitter.com/UEspk6VFSW— Seychelles_Green (@activistHistori) November 20, 2018
Source: Reynolds Kitchens