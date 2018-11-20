Flamin' Hot Cheetos Turkey Is A Thing This Thanksgiving

We have the recipe.

November 20, 2018
JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Technically, it's called "HOT TURKEY IN AN OVEN BAG."

But we're calling it Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey, baby.

It's actually pretty easy to make: the toughest part is putting the snack in a food processor (or crushed with a rolling pin in a zip-top bag).

Check out the full receipe (with pictures!) here.

Source: Reynolds Kitchens

