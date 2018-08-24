Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Burritos In The Country

I guess we can be known for our Tex- Mex as much as our BBQ here in the lone star state.

The Daily Meal has released a list of the best burritos in the country and Texas ranks rather high on the list overall.

They judged the burritos based on fresh ingredients, meat and add-on options, customizability and critic reviews. Three restaurants in San Antonio made the list along with two others in Austin.

Ranked lowest on the list for Texas was Cabo Bob's Burritos in Austin at number 38. Also in Austin is Maximo, Changos Taquería at 30.

San Antonio ranks highest on the list with Carnitas, Tacos Y Burritos Metro Basilica 2 at number 17, followed by Campechano, Taqueria El Trompo at number 15. The best burrito in the state of Texas according to The Daily Meal is Campechano, El Burrito Wey Estilo Jalisco at lucky number 13.

You might just have to make a road trip to see if this list is accurate. What Burritos do you think should have made the list?

Via: NBC DFW