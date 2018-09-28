"FitCar" Powered Exclusively Thorugh Bike Pedals

For most of us, the commute to and from work is probably the worst part of our day.

Not only is it long and tedious, accelerating and braking every few seconds because 35 is still under construction, but we waste SO much time in our cars. We can't really be productive either because of "laws," so we're just supposed to sit there and waste away.

Well not according to inventor Nasser Al Shawaf. He, along with Dutch engineering company BPO, wants to introduce the world to the latest in vehicle technology...the FitCar PPV. Based on an Audi A4 Avant, this car's 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gas engine is controlled exclusively by bike pedals.

Active pedaling is the only way to make this bad boy go. And the brake has been replaced as well with a handbrake. So your feet can focus on pedaling all the way. The PPV can be set to three different phases, "Drive Fast" for highway speeds, "Drive Slow" for slow-moving traffic, and "No Drive" for bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Video of The World’s First Calorie-Burning Car! FitCat PPV

Al Shawaf says, "Our studies suggest a calorie-burn rate of more than 300 per 30 minutes. We are increasingly time-poor and unfit, and the FitCar PPV provides at least part of the solution to these two problems for those of us wishing to exercise more but without the time to do it. I'm really proud of the results."

The car is patented internationally, and is currently awaiting approval for sale in the Netherlands.

Via Fox News