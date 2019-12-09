Who ya gonna call?

The first trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' is here! This next installment serves as a continuation of the original franchise. Ivan Reitman the original director of Ghostbusters is handing off the franchise to his son Jason Reitman.

Reitman told Vanity Fair the story will revolve around Carrie Coon’s character, Callie who is the daughter of one of the original Ghostbusters. Callie moves her family to an old farm in Oklahoma where her kids Trevor and Phoebe, who are played by Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard, begin to discover who their grandfather was.

Paul Rudd will join the original cast members Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver in the highly anticipated sequel. ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ hits theaters on July 10th, 2020.

Check out the new trailer down below.