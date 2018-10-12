Disney Releases First Trailer For Live-Action "Aladdin"

It's the era of some of our favorite cartoons receiving a live-action adaptation, and we're all for it.

Last night, Disney dropped the first trailer for its latest adaptation of a classic cartoon, 1992's Aladdin.

It's only a teaser, so not a lot os given away yet, and there still is no sighting of Will Smith's Genie, but we finally have our first look at the film.

Video of Disney&#039;s Aladdin Teaser Trailer - In Theaters May 24th, 2019

The movie is being directed by Guy Ritchie, and stars Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as Genie, and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Aladdin is scheduled to be released May 24, 2019.

Via Huffington Post