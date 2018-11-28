Man’s First Time Hang Gliding Almost Ends In Disaster After Pilot Forgets To Buckle Him In

Chris Gursky and his wife Gail were spending their vacation in the Alpine region of Switzerland where Chris decided he would like to go hang gliding for the first time.

Unfortunately, his pilot forgot one crucial element to an enjoyable hang gliding experiencing: buckling him in.

Chris and his pilot were at one point more than 4,000 feet in the air, and Chris could do nothing but cling for his life as his feet dangled thousands of feet above he ground. One slip, and he was done for. The pilot had trouble finding a safe spot to land on the forest area, so Chris had to clutch a metal bar tight for his life for two minutes or so.

Luckily, he held on.

Video of SWISS MISHAP

Chris tore a bicep holding on, his wrist on the landing, and was transferred to a local hospital where he had a titanium plate inserted into his hand.

Still, he is ready to go hang gliding again, as he wasn't able to “enjoy his first flight.”

Via Sputnik News