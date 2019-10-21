Here’s The First Look At Actress Felicity Huffman In Her Prison Uniform

Felicity Huffman’s prison stay may be short, but the public already got its first look at the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star behind bars. Video and photos of the actress in a green prison uniform were released over the weekend. Huffman can be seen walking outside while in the low-security federal prison in Dublin, California.

Huffman entered prison on Tuesday, and the videos and photos were from day 5 of her 13 day stay. Her sentence was for 14 days, but the actress will ultimately be released after 13 due to time she spent in federal custody after her arrest.

The actress plead guilty as part of the college admissions scandal back in March after being arrested, along with more than 30 other parents. Huffman is the first of the 10 to have pleaded guilty to serve prison time. After her sentence she will serve a year of supervised release, along with 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

