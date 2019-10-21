Here’s The First Look At Actress Felicity Huffman In Her Prison Uniform

Video And Photo Show The Actress Walking Behind Bars In A Green Prison Uniform

October 21, 2019
JT
JT
Felicity_Huffman

Paul Marotta / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV
Random & Odd News

Felicity Huffman’s prison stay may be short, but the public already got its first look at the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star behind bars. Video and photos of the actress in a green prison uniform were released over the weekend. Huffman can be seen walking outside while in the low-security federal prison in Dublin, California.

Huffman entered prison on Tuesday, and the videos and photos were from day 5 of her 13 day stay. Her sentence was for 14 days, but the actress will ultimately be released after 13 due to time she spent in federal custody after her arrest.

The actress plead guilty as part of the college admissions scandal back in March after being arrested, along with more than 30 other parents. Huffman is the first of the 10 to have pleaded guilty to serve prison time. After her sentence she will serve a year of supervised release, along with 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine.

Via CNN

Tags: 
Felicity Huffman
Prison
Low Security
Photos
Video
first look
College Admissions Scandal

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes