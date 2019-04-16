First Images From Inside The Notre Dame Cathedral Show A Cross Shining Through The Smoke

April 16, 2019
JT
JT
Notre Dame, Cathedral, Fire, Paris, 2019

(Photo by Lewis Joly/SIPA vis USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

The first images from inside the Notre Dame Cathedral show a tiny glimmer of hope among the absolute devastation.

Following Monday's massive fire, a crew went inside the cathedral to inspect the damage.  While it is substantial, and most everything appeared to be damaged, the cathedral's cross somehow survived the flames, and even shone bright amongst the wreckage and smoke.

The fire is believed to be caused the current $6.8 million renovation the cathedral is currently undergoing.  Despite the spire and roof being completely consumed by flames, an official confirmed that the main structure of the cathedral had been "saved and preserved."

Via People

Tags: 
Notre Dame
Cathedral
Fire
Smoke
Cross
Damage
history
Paris

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes