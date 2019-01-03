The First Fashion Trend Of 2019 Is Human-Sized Backpacks

January 3, 2019
2018 brought us a lot of insane fashion trends.  It looks like 2019 will be no different.

The first fashion trend of 2019 comes courtesy of CWF, who already are making waves in Japan with their oversized backpacks.

 

They’re called “Backpacker’s Closet,” and are “perfect” for “camping and an ideal storage of clothes.” They’re also recommended for use as an alternative wardrobe.  

They're currently available in three different colors, beige, olive, and black, and currently cost around $240, before being shipped from Japan.

Via NY Post

