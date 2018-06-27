Firefighters Complete Deliveries After Pizza Delivery Man Crashes Vehicle

Last Saturday, firefighters in New York responded to a call of a minor two-car crash in Henrietta, just outside of Rochester.

The incident left one of the drivers, a pizza delivery man, injured at the scene. While medical personnel attended to his injuries, the crew from the Henrietta Fire District decided to take it upon themselves to finish his job. They took his remaining pizzas, which were remarkably still intact, and completed his deliveries for him.

The firefighters thanked the individual for ordering pizza, and not "risking the chance of burning food or setting off the fire alarm."

Via WSPA