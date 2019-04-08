Finland To Host World’s First Ever Heavy Metal Knitting Competition

Finland is known to some as the “promised land of heavy metal music.”

So it only makes sense that the promised land has announced the greatest innovation to hit heavy metal music, with a collaboration unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Coming July 11, 2019, is the world’s first ever Heavy Metal Knitting Competition.

Video of Heavy Metal Knitting World Championships on July 11th 2019 in Joensuu, Finland

While bands play, they will be accompanied on stage by needle workers who will knit in tune to the rhythm of the songs.

The contest’s official website reads:

In heavy metal knitting, needlework and music become united like never before. On the same stage, accompanied by a million dollar guitar solo, with hair flowing in the air, there’s heavy metal music and knitting, shaking hands. Knitting to the rhythm of heavy metal music can be compared to playing air guitar – which is a Finnish way to goof around as well. In heavy metal knitting, the knitter becomes a part of the band, showing their best needlework tricks as the heavy riffs echo on the background. The knitter takes part in the jam while their balls of yarn and knitting needles swish through the air…

The championship takes place in Finland, with first place winning the grand prize of “a hotel weekend in authentic Finnish scenery.”

Via Kerrang!