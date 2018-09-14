A Felon Named "Fellony" Has Been Arrested And Charged With More Felonies

A 22-year-old Oregon man knows a thing or two about felonies. After all, he's named after 'em.

Why his parents decided to name his so, we'll probably never know, but Fellony Hudson was recently arrested and is being accused of felony kidnapping, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and several misdemeanors following a police pursuit across state lines. Fellony allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while driving, and ran a red light. Since the vehicle had been reported stolen a week prior, a chase ensued. Fellony was eventually taken out by a set of spike strips.

Fellony Hudson, 22

Booked at 12:38 AM on 8 charge(s)

1. KIDNAP I (A Felony)

2. RECKLESS DRIVING (A Misdemeanor)

3. DUII (A Misdemeanor)

4... pic.twitter.com/RkbguhnlL4 — Multnomah Inmates (@MultCoInmates) July 19, 2017

This isn't the first time Fellony has had a problem with felonies, either. He's already accumulated four previous felony convictions before this arrest. he was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center, where Fellony also admitted to officers that he uses meth daily and uses heroin weekly. Another felony.

Via Fox News