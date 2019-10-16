Felicity Huffman Begins 14 Day Prison Sentence For College Admissions Scandal

Two weeks may not seem like a long time, but when sitting in prison it can feel like eternity. That’s what Felicity Huffman will now be dealing with as the actress reported to federal prison in northern California on Tuesday. Huffman will stay at the federal prison in Dublin, California for the entire 14 day sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal.

JUST IN: Actress Felicity Huffman has reported to prison. https://t.co/UjrNX7kxbY — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 15, 2019

Felicity Huffman’s two week prison sentence also comes with a fine of $30,000 and 250 hours of community service. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani last month after the actress admitted to paying for someone to proctor and correct her daughter's college board test. Huffman will have to serve the entire 4 days as there is no time off for good behavior in federal prison for sentences of less than a year.

The Oscar nominated actress is the most famous name tied to the FBI’s “Operation Varsity Blues.” Along with 50 other parents charged, actress Lori Loughlin was also involved too, and is expected to receive a longer prison sentence than Huffman. Situations like this are constant reminders that if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

Via NBC News