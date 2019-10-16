Felicity Huffman Begins 14 Day Prison Sentence For College Admissions Scandal

The Actress Reported To Federal Prison In Northern California On Tuesday

October 16, 2019
JT
JT
Felicity_Huffman

Paul Marotta / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV
News

Two weeks may not seem like a long time, but when sitting in prison it can feel like eternity. That’s what Felicity Huffman will now be dealing with as the actress reported to federal prison in northern California on Tuesday. Huffman will stay at the federal prison in Dublin, California for the entire 14 day sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal.

Felicity Huffman’s two week prison sentence also comes with a fine of $30,000 and 250 hours of community service. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani last month after the actress admitted to paying for someone to proctor and correct her daughter's college board test. Huffman will have to serve the entire 4 days as there is no time off for good behavior in federal prison for sentences of less than a year.

The Oscar nominated actress is the most famous name tied to the FBI’s “Operation Varsity Blues.” Along with 50 other parents charged, actress Lori Loughlin was also involved too, and is expected to receive a longer prison sentence than Huffman. Situations like this are constant reminders that if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

Via NBC News

Tags: 
Felicity Huffman
Federal Prison
Prison Sentence
College Admissions Scandal
Lori Loughlin
California

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes