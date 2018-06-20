"Felicity" Cast Reunite For Show's 20th Anniversary, Discuss Potential Reunion

20 years after the first episode premiered on television, the cast of Felicity appeared together again to discuss the show's legacy, and the possibility of a reunion.

The show originally aired on the WB from 1998 to 2002, and followed Felicity Porter, portrayed by Keri Russell, as she moves across he country from California to attend the fictional University of New York. While its stars have gone on to enjoy great success, they'll always have a soft spot for Felicity. Russell said in an interview with Today, "It was just such a sweet story. I just think [J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves> who created it and wrote it ― and still to this day, it's such a sweet, kind of romantic idea for a story. I feel like everyone can relate to that on some level, that idea of 'what if I had chosen this and taken this path,' and still to this day it's one of my favorite stories."

With revivals being at the forefront of television right now, naturally the topic came up. Russell mentioned possibly doing a Felicity Christmas special, a la The Brady Bunch, but Scott Foley ruled out the idea altogether. He said, "I think Felicity is so specific to that time in someone's life when you're going from college to adulthood and that transitory period. We are past that period."

