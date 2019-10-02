The Internet Is Not Happy With This ‘Favorite Movie Candy By State’ Map

Everyone has their favorite movie snack, but does the rest of your state enjoy the same treat? Based on a new map developed using research from social media, Walmart and Target, most likely they don’t. The internet is up in arms once again after a new favorite candy map has gone viral for their interesting findings. Based on this new map, Texas’ favorite movie candy is black licorice.

As we head into October, here’s a great breakdown of every state’s favorite movie candy!



What does your state like? pic.twitter.com/NNeDmxnYfw — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) September 30, 2019

This map was first posted by Barstool sports movie podcast, ‘Lights, Camera, Pod’ before quickly spreading throughout the internet causing anger among many. Of the more ridiculous findings, this map claims in North Dakota they enjoy baked beans at the movies, while those in Wisconsin bring Kraft cheese slices to the theater.

I've lived in North Dakota for 57 years and never seen anyone eat baked beans at the movies!!! This can't be real!!! https://t.co/NwHN3GUsBm — Blake Krass (@BlakeyLocks) September 30, 2019

I've never seen anyone at any theater in NJ eating Banana Laffy Taffy. This is absurd. https://t.co/uPfjGCmhRv — ❤ Saucy_Libra ❤ (@JulesyTyme) October 1, 2019

I'm from Wisconsin and I can tell you that cheese slices are not movie candy. https://t.co/G0E3gnVv6g — Dan Anthony (@TheDanMato) October 1, 2019

How do Wal-Mart and Target sales tell you anything at all about *movie* candy? Is "movie candy" not....candy bought at the movies? https://t.co/lDIZZLuWzL — R.J. Lehmann (@raylehmann) October 1, 2019

Of course, not all the results seems outlandish, as states such as Maine, Nevada and Washington chose candy that is more likely to be sold at an actual movie theater. However, for every Skittles and Buncha Crunch, there are states that apparently enjoy raisins and circus peanuts at the movies. While it is unknown how accurate these results are, the internet has decided, this map makes absolutely no sense.

