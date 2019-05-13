Father Pranks Son, Picks Him Up From The Last Day Of School Wearing Nothing But A Speedo

May 13, 2019
JT
JT
Is there a rule in becoming a parent that you must do whatever possible to embarrass your child?

An Oklahoma father decided the best way to embarrass his son was pick him up from the last day of school wearing a speedo, and not much else.

You can feel the embarrassment radiating off the screen!

Jack told KWTV, “I was just like half embarrassed, half thinking I was going to run away.”

We’re going to assume the medals around Justin’s neck are for being the “World’s Best Dad!”

Via UPI

