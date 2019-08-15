Father Interrogates Daughter’s First Date Through Doorbell Camera

August 15, 2019
Even though he was at work, a man named Pedro wanted to make sure he gave a young man the rundown before he took his daughter out on a date.

Mr. Pedro used his home’s doorbell camera to ask his daughter’s suitor Jared a few questions about their plans for the evening, including what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what time she’ll be home.  All the classic questions a dad would ask to the person taking his daughter out on a date!

Just so you get an idea of how the conversation went, Mr. Pedro told a clearly nervous Jared, “At least I get to see your face but you don’t get to see mines.”

Here’s the video of my sisters date picking her up and my dad answering the doorbell and just watch them “meet” each other for the first time-- #funny #dad #viral #wshh #joke #date Find this video and others like it by visiting https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/1062899 For licensing / permission to use, please email licensing(at)jukinmedia(dot)com.

A post shared by Pedro Lugo (@iam_droiii) on

Just before they head off on the date, Mr. Pedro offers one final word of caution, “remember, I know people everywhere and they’re looking at what you guys are doing.”

Classic dad!

Via KTVU

