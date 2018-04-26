Father Helps Son Remove Loose Tooth With Crossbow (Video)

Dads always seem to have the best answers to life's problems. The most safe and logical? Probably not. The most fun but slightly dangerous? Oh definitely!

A boy in Vietnam was troubled by a loose tooth that just wouldn't come out. So he went to Dad for the rescue, and Dad suggested going to the Dentist for a safe procedure just kidding he whipped out the crossbow. Much like the loose tooth doorknob method, this dad firmly tied the loose tooth with a piece of string with the other end tied firmly around an arrow. One pull of the trigger, and no more loose tooth!

Video of Using a Crossbow to Pull a Tooth || ViralHog

Dad's really do know best.