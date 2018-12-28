Father Books Six Flights So He Can Be With Flight Attendant Daughter On Christmas

December 28, 2018
Hal Vaughan wanted to make sure he spent every moment he could with his daughter, who happened to be working on Christmas Day.

Pierce Vaughan works as a flight attendant, so Hal booked a set on each of her flights in order to spend as much time as he could.   Hal even used his benefits to make sure he could accompany his daughter all over the country!

Believe it or not, these were also the first of Pierce’s flights Hal had EVER flown on!  Pierce wrote on Facebook of her father’s little adventure, “A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew.”

Via Fox News

