‘The Office’ Star, Jenna Fischer, Claims Fans Tell Her She Looks Like An “Older Version” Of Pam

It has been over six years since ‘The Office’ stopped making new episodes, but thanks to syndication and streaming, the show is as popular as ever before. Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from failing to recognize one of the show’s stars, Jenna Fischer. Fischer, who played Pam Beasley on the show, said recently that young fans often come up to her and say she looks like an “older version” of Pam.

Video of Would Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, &amp; Ellie Kemper Do a ‘The Office’ Reunion?

Jenna Fischer stopped by ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ with former ‘The Office’ co-star, Angela Kinsey, this week to promote their new podcast, ‘Office Ladies.’ The show was a bit of a ‘The Office’ reunion, as sitting in for host Ellen DeGeneres was guest host Ellie Kemper, who also starred in the hit series. During the interview, the group discussed their time on the show, and shared some details about their life since.

“I've had young fans come up to me in stores and they'll say, 'You look like an older version of that girl, Pam, from 'The Office,'' and I'll say, 'I am an older version of her. It's literally me, 15 years later,'" said Fischer during the interview. Stories like this are why the two former stars of ‘The Office’ have started their new podcast, ‘Office Ladies.’ Now fans can get some behind the scenes stories, even with the show being off the air for over six years.

