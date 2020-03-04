Fans Of ‘The Office’ Can Make $1,000 By Watching 15 Hours Of The Show

When times are tough, people often look for quick and easy ways to make money. While usually these types of jobs don’t exist, now there’s a company offering up money for a task that would please any fan of ‘The Office.’ US Dish is offering one lucky fan $1000 to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office.’

According to the job posting, “"The person who lands the gig will have 9 days to watch 15 hours of The Office (roughly 45 episodes).” The person who is selected will have to complete a checklist tracking common jokes used in the show. Some examples of things fans may spot include Stanley rolling his eyes, Phillis talking about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigerator and Jim looking directly into the camera.

There are other benefits to the job other than the $1,000 payment. The winner will also receive a Netflix gift card, and special ‘The Office’ merchandise. It may not be something to quit your job over, but will be easy money for any fan of ‘The Office.’ Fans have until March 16th to apply, and can do so here.

Via WTHR