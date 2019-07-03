Fans Discover The Earliest Known Bootleg Recording Of U2 From A Show In 1979

July 3, 2019
JT
JT
U2, Bono, The Edge, Concert, eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, O2 Arena, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Music News
Shows

U2 was still about a year away from the release of their first album Boy when they played a show at the Dandelion Market in 1979.

While we know them as the megastars they are today, back then U2 was just another struggling band playing gig after gig looking to catch their break.  There isn't a ton of audio back before the release of Boy, but luckily for us, fansite ATU2 was able to dig this up.

Pete McCluskey was a member of the band called the Strougers, and they were opening for U2 at the Danelion Market, a venue which no longer exists, in 1979 in the band's hometown of Dublin.  For whatever reason, McCluskey decided to record U2's set, and those bootleg recordings were just recently uncovered.

From the setlist, you can see a few songs U2 would come to be known for, including "Out Of Control” and “Shadows And Tall Trees."  However, these recordings are of a couple of unfamiliar tracks, "In Your Hand," and "Concentration Camp."  These are thought to be the only live recordings of these songs to be in existence.

Hopefully one day, we'll be able to listen to the entire recording!  

Via Stereogum

Tags: 
U2
Early
Music
recording
Live
concert
1979
Bono
Dublin
Ireland
Dandelion Market

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes