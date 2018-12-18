Fans Create Gingerbread House Of The Overlook Hotel From “The Shining”

December 18, 2018
What is the holiday season without a few gingerbread houses?

Some people are ok at making them; the majority of us are absolute trash.  There are a special few who have the talent and patience to create some pretty amazing houses, however.

Like these folks.

Imgur user agkeeling created a replica of the Overlook Hotel from Stanley Kubrick’s classic film The Shining entirely out of gingerbread!  They got everything from the incredibly creepy twins to Jack Torrance busting through the bathroom door, and the infamous hedge maze!  It’s truly incredible.

You can check out a full gallery of the amazing house HERE!

Via Nerdist

