Fans Continue To Celebrate Prince On The Three-Year Anniversary Of His Death

April 22, 2019
(Photo by David Joles/Minneapolis Star Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

On April 21, 2016, Prince was found unresponsive in his Paisley Park, MN home.

Three years later, fans continue to celebrate the rock legend’s legacy, with touching photos and tribute posted to mark the anniversary of his untimely passing.

 

 

 

 

It took more than a month for medical examiners to announce Prince’s cause of death, determining that it was due to an accidental opioid overdose.  Examiners found fentanyl in Prince’s system.  He was only 57.

Via WFAA

