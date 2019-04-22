Fans Continue To Celebrate Prince On The Three-Year Anniversary Of His Death

On April 21, 2016, Prince was found unresponsive in his Paisley Park, MN home.

Three years later, fans continue to celebrate the rock legend’s legacy, with touching photos and tribute posted to mark the anniversary of his untimely passing.

I still see you in that Purple Rain #Prince -- pic.twitter.com/51RBIXZlYQ — jenny ♡ (@_jentai) April 21, 2019

3 years ago, we lost prince. we love you , your legacy lives on--x pic.twitter.com/od0qjsM8v8 — ❧ (@vintageplant) April 21, 2019

Three years since Prince died. Thanks for the music. pic.twitter.com/vM97Sici3f — Rich Walters (@therichwalters) April 21, 2019

Metro front page Prince tribute - London. Three years ago today we lost a musical legend. #princerogersnelson #Prince #Prince4ever pic.twitter.com/shpwhIKXwN — Linda Wisdom Photo (@CreativeWisdom_) April 21, 2019

It took more than a month for medical examiners to announce Prince’s cause of death, determining that it was due to an accidental opioid overdose. Examiners found fentanyl in Prince’s system. He was only 57.

Via WFAA