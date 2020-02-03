Fans Are Claiming ‘The Simpsons’ Predicted The Coronavirus In A 1993 Episode

Its official; every shocking world event that has happened, or will happen was predicted by ‘The Simpsons.’ It seems every time a big news story takes over the internet, someone finds evidence of the show making reference to that event years before it happened. The latest example is the coronavirus, which fans are now saying was predicted in a 1993 episode of the hit cartoon.

In that 1993 episode of ‘The Simpsons,’ the town of Springfield deals with a new disease that has come from an Asian country. In the episode, the Osaka flu spreads after contaminated juicers from Japan are sent to America. The joke shows a man working on an assembly line say “Please don’t tell the supervisor I have the flu,” before coughing in the box being sent to The United States.

Of course, this isn’t an exact prediction as the coronavirus originated in Wuhan in China, not Japan. Still, many fans are amazed at yet another example of ‘The Simpsons’ predicted a major event year before it happened. At this point, we should just study the show to find out what’s to come in our future.

