A Fan Is Suing Madonna For Being Frequently Late To Concerts

For many, waiting for a show to begin can be the worst part of the concert experience. While most acts rarely hit the stage on schedule, usually musicians won’t keep their fans waiting for too long. Apparently Madonna didn’t get the memo, as a new lawsuit claims the singer has a “long history of arriving and starting her concerts late.”

Madonna is reportedly being hit with a class-action lawsuit for pushing the start time of her upcoming Miami show back several hours.

A Florida man filed a class action lawsuit against Madonna on November 4th at the federal court in Miami-Dade County. The lawsuit claims the man purchased three tickets totaling $1,024.95 for Madonna's ‘Madame X Tour’ at the Fillmore Miami Beach concert venue. The show was scheduled for 8:30 P.M., but according to the man, the show began at 10:30 P.M. after the singer arrived late.

I have had about 10 people tell me about this Madonna lawsuit and I LOVE it because now they get that I'm not exaggerating how extreme and experience that was — mandy (@mandolin01) November 11, 2019

Several hours was excessive. — Link (@Linked333) November 11, 2019

I went to her concert she was 2.5 hours late, and her opening act was her son breakdancing for 15 mins-- — Shakira (@DEELITE1224) November 11, 2019

According to the lawsuit Madonna repeatedly arrived hours late to her shows during the tour. Nate Hollander is suing for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation and is seeking damages. Hopefully Madonna starts showing up on time to her shows, or she may actually end up in court.

Via USA Today