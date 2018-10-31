Random Stranger Has The World's Greatest Photobomb To Surprise Proposal At Mavs Game
October 31, 2018
During the Mavericks’ game Sunday night against the Utah Jazz, Keith Houseworth dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Panda Green.
Now she said, yes, so congratulations, but that’s not what we’re here to talk about.
The proposal was broadcast on the jumbotron inside the American Airlines Center, and immediately behind the couple, for the duration of the event, was the world’s greatest photobomb. The random fan edged closer and closer to the proposal and made the greatest “shocked” face as he watched Keith and Panda get engaged.
Congraulations, fan in green hat, you've won the award for best photobomb ever. And congratulations Keith and Panda, too, we suppose.
Via Business Insider