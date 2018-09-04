Woman Uses Cup Of Coke As Dipping Sauce For Chicken Strip

We've all enjoyed different food combinations over the years that some might consider "weird."

A slice of cheese on a piece of Apple Pie, or dunking your french fries into your chocolate shake might sound appealing to some, but disgusting to others. That being said, we have never heard of this food combination before.

A woman watching the U.S. Open tennis tournament was filmed as she dunked one of her chicken strips into her cup of Coke...and took a bite. The commentator can be heard saying, "That's a new one."

Why are we dipping chicken fingers into soda? Why is this happening? Someone call the cops right now! pic.twitter.com/iO9KsgYE4O — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 3, 2018

We'll always say don't knock it until you try it, but we're not sure we want to try it!

Via Mashable