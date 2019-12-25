Songwriter Behind EWF’s ‘September’ And ‘Friends’ Theme, Allee Willis, Dead At 72

Willis, Who Had Written A Number Of Hit Songs, Was Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame In 2018

December 25, 2019
One of pop culture’s most influential songwriters passed away on Tuesday. Allee Willis, who along with writing a number of hit songs, wrote the themes to both ‘Friends’ and ‘The Karate Kid’ died at the age of 72. Willis died Tuesday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest.

While Willis is probably most famous for the theme song to the hit television series ‘Friends,’ she also helped write a number of hit songs including, the Pointer Sisters’ “Neutron Dance,” the Pet Shop Boys’ and Dusty Springfield’s “What Have I Done to Deserve This?,” Patti LaBelle’s “Lead Me On,” and Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” and “Boogie Wonderland.” Willis also wrote the theme to ‘The Karate Kid,’ “You’re The Best.”

“I, very thankfully, have a few songs that will not go away, but they’re schlepping along 900 others,” Willis told the New York Times before she passed. A member of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, Willis had been working with rapper Big Sean, who she met at Motown’s 60th anniversary, before she passed. Allee Willis will be remembered by many; especially those she helped make stars with her songs.

Via Variety

