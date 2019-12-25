Songwriter Behind EWF’s ‘September’ And ‘Friends’ Theme, Allee Willis, Dead At 72

One of pop culture’s most influential songwriters passed away on Tuesday. Allee Willis, who along with writing a number of hit songs, wrote the themes to both ‘Friends’ and ‘The Karate Kid’ died at the age of 72. Willis died Tuesday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest.

-- Allee Willis Dead: Hit Songwriter Was 72 #RIPAlleeWillis – Variety https://t.co/ATyUf2AzRd — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 25, 2019

While Willis is probably most famous for the theme song to the hit television series ‘Friends,’ she also helped write a number of hit songs including, the Pointer Sisters’ “Neutron Dance,” the Pet Shop Boys’ and Dusty Springfield’s “What Have I Done to Deserve This?,” Patti LaBelle’s “Lead Me On,” and Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” and “Boogie Wonderland.” Willis also wrote the theme to ‘The Karate Kid,’ “You’re The Best.”

Remembering my friend, writing partner and Color Purple rock @AlleeWillis. The Heavenly choir just got more soulful and I’m sure you’re giving a big kitsch Christmas party. Damn! This one hits hard. Rest in Boogie Wonderland Allee and thanks for believing in me when I didn’t. -- pic.twitter.com/hMrWbtZTh7 — LaTonya Holmes (@LaTonyaHolmes) December 25, 2019

RIP Allee Willis. You really were the best around. pic.twitter.com/qpG6YtBB5g — Gabrielle "Every day is Halloween" Raymond (@g_ray1947) December 25, 2019

Broken hearted over the news of my friend, the brilliant Allee Willis’ death. She was such a light in the world. Sending Prudence love and friends and family condolence. I’m so sad. pic.twitter.com/wgUM0AJg4Y — Mo Gaffney (@mogaffney) December 25, 2019

“I, very thankfully, have a few songs that will not go away, but they’re schlepping along 900 others,” Willis told the New York Times before she passed. A member of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, Willis had been working with rapper Big Sean, who she met at Motown’s 60th anniversary, before she passed. Allee Willis will be remembered by many; especially those she helped make stars with her songs.

Via Variety