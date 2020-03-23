Family Recreates Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride At Home While Quarantined

With Disney Parks closed for the time being, and many stuck at home due to the coronavirus, plenty of families lost out on the chance to go experience one of their famous amusement parks. With parents looking for ways to keep their children and themselves entertained while quarantined, one family decided to make their own version of the iconic Disney ride, Pirates of the Caribbean, in their home.

The Thornock family, from Utah, used household items in order to recreate the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. “My mom saw a homemade Splash Mountain video that Chip and Co. posted. She thought it was funny and shared it on Facebook. Her friends all commented, 'We totally see you guys making one.' So, we took it as a challenge. Pirates of the Caribbean is one of our favorite rides," said Brin Thornock.

The family shared their attempt at recreated the Pirates of the Caribbean ride on YouTube, and the video quickly went viral. “We are very familiar with the ride, so we picked out some of the key parts and brought it to life using items lying around the house," said Brin. With many stuck at home in quarantine, plenty of families may soon be trying to recreate their own favorite ride.

