Family Looking To Pay Nanny $53,000 To Dress Like Disney Princess And Take Care Of Their Children

Attention all nannies and/or princesses, a family in England is looking for your services.

A job posted on a childcare forum is drawing quite a bit of attention for its unique requirements, which, amongst other things, requires the potential nanny to dress as a Disney Princess whilst taking care of the children.

The job description reads, “Our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values. We know this isn’t a normal request for nannies, however, we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella.”

The nanny would look over twin 5-year-old girls, and pays £40,000, or just over $52,500, including 25 days off, national holidays and sick days. The family will also pay for all the costumes.

Via NY Post