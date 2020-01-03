Family Finds Snake Hidden Inside Their Oven While Trying To Bake Frozen Pizza

Frozen pizza is a quick and delicious meal that’s perfect for an easy dinner, but for one family in North Carolina, their pizza night didn’t turn out the way they had hoped. After noticing smoke building in their kitchen, the Helm family decided to see what was going on. What they found shocked them and the entire internet, as they found a snake in their oven.

"We went out to eat. We did not eat the pizza." This family found an 18-inch snake baking in their oven alongside their pizza. https://t.co/uxPZ8rUDD9 pic.twitter.com/sSYRIk9InV — CNN (@CNN) January 3, 2020

Amber Helm, along with her husband, wanted to an easy dinner Monday night, but ended up with a night full of stress and excitement after finding a snake in their oven. According to Helm, after preheating the oven, her husband popped the pizza in the oven. However after smoke starting pouring out of the kitchen, they decided to see what was going on.

What they found was a snake had somehow snuck into their oven, and was being roasted as the pizza cooked. “The oven started smoking and I told my boys 'back up' so I can make sure a fire or anything didn't happen. I looked closely and was like 'Oh my God! That's a friggin' snake,’" said Amber Helm. After having her husband get the snake out, the family grossed out decided to go out for dinner, agreeing that was more excitement for a Monday night than they had anticipated.

Via CNN