Cast Of ‘Facts For Life’ Reunite For A Holiday Movie On Lifetime

Get ready for a ‘Facts For Life’ reunion this Christmas!

Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, and Nancy McKeon are all reuniting for a new Christmas movie on Lifetime.

The movie is titled ‘Light Up My Christmas’ and is based on a true story, that follows Emma played Kim Fields, a woman who helps remind her hometown about the importance of embracing the holiday spirit.

Fields serves as an executive producer on the film, and is responsible for getting the 'Facts For Life' cast back together. She told People that it was a great experience getting to reunite with everyone.

“It’s been amazing to work together again and have the ladies’ input on their characters from their wardrobe to names, as well as provide fun inside jokes for fans.”

Though co-star Charlotte Rae passed away in 2018, Fields has said that she’s still a big part of the movie and will have a special tribute.

‘Light Up My Christmas’ will premiere on Lifetime on December 1st.