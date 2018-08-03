Ezekiel Elliott Sued For $1 Million Following 2017 Car Crash In Frisco

In January, 2017, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car crash when his SUV collided with another vehicle at Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway in Frisco.

Zeke was accused of running a red light, and crashing into the side of the victim, Ronnie Barnard Hill's car. Hill's vehicle was written off as a "total loss," and a two truck had to be utilized to separate the two vehicles.

Video of Cowboys Rookie Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Minor Vehicle Accident

Now, 19 months later, Zeke is being sued by Hill to the tune of $1 million. In his lawsuit, Hill claims the crash caused "permanent personal injuries and damages," and that he has incurred "medical expenses in the past and will continue to incur them in the future."

So far, Elliott has not contested fault.

Via WFAA