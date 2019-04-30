Ezekiel Elliott Consoles Young Fan Hit By Puck During Stars Game

April 30, 2019
(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Last night, the Stars lost an incredibly close game to the St. Louis Blues.

The Blues are now up 2-1 in their Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup.

However, we can take some solace from the contest last night.  Throughout these entire playoffs, various members of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks have been in attendance, and last night was no different.  

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was sitting front row for the game last night, and for everybody who has ever been able to sit so close to the rink, you know you are in slight danger of rouge pucks.  A young fan was sitting near Zeke, when a puck flew into the crowd and struck him.  Zeke immediately sprung into action, going over to the young man to console him and pose for several selfies.

We think the kid will take getting hit by a puck for the chance to meet Zeke!

Via For The Win

 

