Extremely Rare Pink Grasshopper Spotted In UK Garden

It’s not uncommon to run into a grasshopper or two if you spend any significant amount of time outside.

However, we guarantee you have never seen one quite like this.

An extremely rare pink grasshopper was recently spotted in a garden in the United Kingdom.

Pink grasshopper, unusual and 'extremely rare,' spotted in UK garden https://t.co/bQxHdvuTlU pic.twitter.com/RAM7z2Qkf7 — New York Post (@nypost) August 13, 2019

Though she wasn’t able to capture the creature, Kate Culley was able to snag a picture of it frolicking in her grandmother’s garden in Gloucestershire in South West England. She told news outlet SWNS, “I was surprised — you don’t expect to see a pink grasshopper. It was unusual. I’ve never seen one like that before.”

According to a 2013 National Geographic blog post, pink grasshoppers are likely a “rare morph of the common meadow grasshopper Chorthippus parallelus.” They don’t often make it to adulthood because their color makes them so easily spottable to predators.

Via NY Post