"Extreme Cut Out Jeans" Hit The Market For $170

Sometimes you just think your jeans have too much jeans, right?

If you've never thought that before, it's time to join us in 2018 because the fashion world has done it again. "Extreme Cut Out Jeans" have finally hit the market, and for a cool $168, you too can own a pair of essentially seams. Los Angeles denim brand "Carmar" is selling the "relaxed fit" jeans, with feature, along the seams, belt loops, and a zipper. And pretty much nothing else.

Hey, at least they have pockets!

