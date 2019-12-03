“Existential” Chosen As Dictionary.com’s 2019 Word Of The Year

With 2019 rapidly coming to an end, it’s finally time for yearly recaps of just about everything. Dictionary.com has hopped on the trend, and has announced their word of the year for 2019. This year’s word had some tough competition, but in the end “existential” was able to beat out the rest to claim the title of word of the year.

There's something rather existential about the 2019 #WordOfTheYear.



The organization made the official announcement on Monday, naming “existential” as this year’s word of the year. “Existential” beat out other words and phrases such as, “polar vortex," "stochastic terrorism" and "exonerate." According to Dictionary.com, “existential also inspires us to ask big questions about who we are and what our purpose is in the face of our various challenges — and it reminds us that we can make choices about our lives in how we answer those questions."

Clearly, the people at dictionary.com felt 2019’s buzz words were all crisis themed. Still, “existential” was able to beat out the rest, as while it can mean something it crisis, it also comes with a positive connotation as well. Now we’ll just have to see which buzz words make the jump in 2020.

Via CBS News