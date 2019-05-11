Hostess Mermaid Cupcakes: Everybody Is Talking About Them

We're not sure if we're disgusted or excited...

May 11, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: PraewBlackWhile/Getty Images

Photo Credit: PraewBlackWhile/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Food
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows

What would Ariel think?

Even though the company hasn't openly promoted them, don't be surprised if you see Hostess Mermaid Cupcakes at a grocery store near you!

These limited-edition treats feature creme-filled pink-dotted yellow cake with teal icing (and don't forget the pink swirl on top).

So...are you going to try them?

This doesn’t surprise me at all. Almost expecting it. New Limited Edition Mermaid Cupcakes from Hostess. --‍♀️--‍♀️--‍♀️ FOUND IN WALMART. #hostess #hostessbrands #hostesscupcakes #hostessmermaidcupcakes #mermaids #junkfood

A post shared by JunkFoodMom (@junkfoodmom) on

Source: Best Products

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Hostess Mermaid Cupcakes